Allan Saint-Maximin named in Newcastle United team against West Ham United

Allan Saint-Maximin will start his first Premier League game in more than five months this evening.

By Miles Starforth
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

Saint-Maximin starts for Newcastle United against West Ham United in place of the suspended Bruno Guimaraes, who was dismissed in Tuesday night’s Carabao Cup semi-final win over Southampton. Right-back Harrison Ashby, signed from West Ham this week, is not in the squad.

New signing Anthony Gordon is among the substitutes, while Alexander Isak isn’t involved after suffering a “very slight concussion” in the cup tie. Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe said: “He had very slight signs of concussion. We followed all the protocols. Whether he’ll be available or not, I’m not sure.”

NEWCASTLE UNITED: Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Willock, Longstaff, Joelinton, Almiron, Wilson, Saint-Maximin. Subs: Dubravka, Dummett, Lascelles, Gordon, Ritchie, Lewis, Fraser, Murphy, Anderson.

WEST HAM UNITED: Fabianski, Coufal, Kehrer, Ogbonna, Aguerd, Emerson, Paqueta, Rice, Bowen, Benrahma, Antonio. Subs: Hegyi, Anang, Johnson, Cresswell, Fornals, Lanzini, Downes, Ings, Soucek.

New Newcastle United signing Anthony Gordon arrives at St James's Park.
