The Newcastle United decision that could impact £40m transfer as fresh interest emerges
Eddie Howe has made his feelings clear on Allan Saint-Maximin’s future at Newcastle United amid reports linking him with a move to Saudi Arabia.
Saint-Maximin has admitted to being at a ‘turning point’ in his career after only playing a bit-part role in Newcastle’s fourth place finish in the Premier League last season. And so far this summer the Frenchman has been subject to plenty of transfer speculation.
This has been further fuelled by United’s growing interest in Leicester City winger Harvey Barnes. It has been reported that Newcastle may have to sell Saint-Maximin in order to suitably fund a move for the one-time England international.
talkSPORT have recently reported that Newcastle want to sell Saint-Maximin to Saudi Pro League side Al Ahli to aid their pursuit of Barnes. Al Ahli are one of four Saudi Pro League clubs owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, who own an 80% stake in Newcastle.
But head coach Howe has stressed his desire to keep Saint-Maximin at the club heading into a crucial campaign. The 26-year-old scored in Newcastle’s 3-2 pre-season win at Gateshead on Saturday.
Afterward, Howe was asked if he wants to keep Saint-Maximin at the club.
“Definitely,” the United boss responded. “I love Allan, I’ve said that many times.
“You saw his quality [at Gateshead], when he went to his best position as a left winger I thought he was excellent. He took his goal really well, he’s come back in a good place mentally. I’m very pleased with him.”