£40m Man United transfer target ‘agrees’ to join Newcastle United - on one condition

Monaco defender Axel Disasi, 25, has reportedly ‘agreed personal terms’ with Newcastle despite no bid being made by the Premier League club. Disasi has been a long-term transfer target of Man United but they are yet to make an approach, allowing other suitors to potentially swoop in.

According to Football Transfers, the French international has agreed to join Newcastle after the club approached his representatives, providing he is guaranteed first-team football in the Premier League.

But The Gazette understands Disasi is not a deal Newcastle are actively pursuing with no bid made and sources at the club playing down the move.

The 25-year-old scored six goals in 49 appearances for Monaco last season and is valued at around £35-40million.

Magpies head coach Eddie Howe is looking to strengthen his defensive options this summer. Newcastle had the joint best defensive record in the Premier League last season despite being limited by a lack of rotation options.

Captain Jamaal Lascelles regularly found himself as the only centre-back named on Newcastle’s bench behind Sven Botman and Fabian Schar in the starting line-up. Schar has just a year left on his current deal at St James’ Park and will turn 32 next season while Lascelles’ long-term future at the club is uncertain following a lack of first-team action under Howe.

Still, there is no guarantee that any incoming defender would displace either Botman or Schar at the heart of defence. Last season, Botman had to wait for a run of matches in the side following his £35million arrival from Lille and any incoming defender would be likely to do the same.

But there will be more first-team opportunities at Newcastle next season with the club competing in four competitions, including the Champions League.

Newcastle have also been linked with Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace and Goncalo Inacio from Sporting CP in recent weeks but Howe claims the club are limited by budget constraints this summer.