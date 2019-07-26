Allan Saint-Maximin on the move as Newcastle United close in on deal

Allan Saint-Maximin is set to head across the Channel – as Newcastle United close in on a deal.

By Miles Starforth
Friday, 26 July, 2019, 13:04
Allan Saint-Maximin.

The club has held talks with Nice over a move for the winger.

Head coach Steve Bruce said: “It’s somebody we’ve looked at. It’s somebody we have identified, and we’ll see what happens.”

Saint-Maximin was left out of Nice’s squad for the midweek friendly against Boavista.

However, the 22-year-old, rated in the £20million-bracket by his club, will travel to Wales for tomorrow’s friendly against Cardiff City.