Allan Saint-Maximin on the move as Newcastle United close in on deal
Allan Saint-Maximin is set to head across the Channel – as Newcastle United close in on a deal.
By Miles Starforth
Friday, 26 July, 2019, 13:04
Head coach Steve Bruce said: “It’s somebody we’ve looked at. It’s somebody we have identified, and we’ll see what happens.”
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Saint-Maximin was left out of Nice’s squad for the midweek friendly against Boavista.
However, the 22-year-old, rated in the £20million-bracket by his club, will travel to Wales for tomorrow’s friendly against Cardiff City.