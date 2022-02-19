Allan Saint-Maximin out of Newcastle United's game against West Ham United
Allan Saint-Maximin is out of this afternoon’s game against West Ham United.
The Newcastle United didn’t travel to London with his Newcastle United team-mates for the game at the London Stadium because of an injury.
Jacob Murphy, Matt Targett and Emil Krafth come into Eddie Howe’s starting XI, while Federico Fernandez, out since early December, is on the bench after recovering from a thigh injury. Howe is without Kieran Trippier, who had foot surgery this week after fracturing the fifth metatarsal in his left foot last weekend. Newcastle, 17th in the table, have won their last three Premier League fixtures.
WEST HAM UNITED: Fabianski, Fredericks, Dawson, Zouma, Cresswell, Soucek, Rice, Bowen, Benrahma, Fornals, Antonio. Subs: Areola, Yarmolenko, Vlasic, Noble, Diop, Johnson, Kral, Alese, Chesters.
NEWCASTLE UNITED: Newcastle team: Dubravka, Krafth, Schar, Burn, Targett, Shelvey, Willock, Joelinton, Fraser, Murphy, Wood. Subs: Darlow, Lascelles, Dummett, Fernandez, De Bolle, Almiron, Longstaff, Guimaraes, Gayle.