Federico Fernandez lift for Newcastle United ahead of West Ham United game

Federico Fernandez is back in Newcastle United's squad – after more than two months out.

By Miles Starforth
Saturday, 19th February 2022, 11:15 am
Updated Saturday, 19th February 2022, 11:16 am

The defender – who last featured for the club on December 4 – travelled with his team-mates for this afternoon's game at the London Stadium.

Fernandez recently returned to training after recovering from a thigh injury.

The 32-year-old signed a new two-year deal at St James’s Park last summer.

Newcastle go into the West Ham United game on the back of three successive Premier League wins.

Federico Fernandez.
