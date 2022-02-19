Federico Fernandez lift for Newcastle United ahead of West Ham United game
Federico Fernandez is back in Newcastle United's squad – after more than two months out.
Saturday, 19th February 2022, 11:15 am
Updated
Saturday, 19th February 2022, 11:16 am
The defender – who last featured for the club on December 4 – travelled with his team-mates for this afternoon's game at the London Stadium.
Fernandez recently returned to training after recovering from a thigh injury.
The 32-year-old signed a new two-year deal at St James’s Park last summer.
Newcastle go into the West Ham United game on the back of three successive Premier League wins.