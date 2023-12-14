Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Allan Saint-Maximin watched along on television as Newcastle United were beaten 2-1 by AC Milan in the Champions League group stage at St James' Park.

Saint-Maximin, who made 124 appearances for The Magpies before joining Saudi Pro League side Al Ahli in the summer, documented his viewing of the match via his Instagram story. The 26-year-old posted a picture of his television ahead of the match at St James' Park along with the caption: "It's time."

The winger then posted a video of himself celebrating Joelinton's goal that gave Newcastle a first-half lead in the match. The goal would have been enough to see The Magpies progress through to the last-16 of the Champions League before Milan turned things around in the second half.

Christian Pulisic equalised for AC Milan just before the hour mark then, as Newcastle pushed for a winner, the visitors caught them out on the counter attack as Samuel Chukwueze made it 2-1. In the space of 25 second half minutes, United had gone from being second in the group and progressing to the knockout round to fourth place and out of Europe altogether.

After the match, Saint-Maximin summed his feelings up by posting a black screen with the caption: "No words."