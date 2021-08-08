Allan Saint-Maximin posts emotional message to 'crazy' Newcastle United fans
Allan Saint-Maximin has posted an emotional message to Newcastle United fans after returning from illness.
Saint-Maximin came off the bench in yesterday’s 3-0 win over Norwich City at St James’s Park – and head coach Steve Bruce insisted that Saint-Maximin would stay at the club after the friendly.
The winger today took to Twitter to thank supporters for their backing during the game.
“Thanks for yesterday,” tweeted the 24-year-old. “As soon as I stepped on the field, you guys cheered me like never before. You guys are crazy, you're amazing! It's at times like this that I realise how much you love me, it's a privilege, thank you.”
The game was goalless when Saint-Maximin came on, and Bruce said: “He brightened up the whole day, and made us that threat. Let’s hope we can keep him fit. It’s vital we keep him fit and well. You can never say never but, absolutely, 100% I will say we’re keeping him.”