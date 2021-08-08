Allan Saint-Maximin posts emotional message to 'crazy' Newcastle United fans

Allan Saint-Maximin.

Saint-Maximin came off the bench in yesterday’s 3-0 win over Norwich City at St James’s Park – and head coach Steve Bruce insisted that Saint-Maximin would stay at the club after the friendly.

The winger today took to Twitter to thank supporters for their backing during the game.

“Thanks for yesterday,” tweeted the 24-year-old. “As soon as I stepped on the field, you guys cheered me like never before. You guys are crazy, you're amazing! It's at times like this that I realise how much you love me, it's a privilege, thank you.”

