Newcastle United's Allan Saint-Maximin posts emotional message to fans

Saint-Maximin didn’t issue an update on his availability on Twitter ahead of the fixture, but he did post a “thank you” to his “real supporters”.

“I don’t like birthdays to be honest, but I still wanted to share something with you guys,” said Saint-Maximin.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I started playing football at 4 years old and I signed my first professional contract 10 years ago.

“Today I turn 25, and when I look back there are so many sacrifices I have made, like not being able to see my little sister becoming the woman she is today, or not being able to be at home to help my parents during difficult times. I’m really proud of what I achieved.

“Yet lots of people think it’s easy, but you can’t buy everything with money. So I just wanted to say thank you to all my real supporters, the people who really love me and trust me, much more to come, lots of projects coming, we are ready to change the rules.”

Meanwhile, asked about Saint-Maximin after the Southampton game, United head coach Eddie Howe said: “Maxi’s ill. We hope that’s not a long-term thing for him, but I don’t know whether he’ll be back for Chelsea or not.”

Allan Saint-Maximin.

Newcastle, unbeaten in nine games, are 14th in the Premier League.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.