Saint-Maximin completed a £23million move to Saudi Pro League side Al Ahli on Sunday, officially bringing his four-year stint at Newcastle to an end.

After joining The Magpies from Nice in 2019 Saint-Maximin went on to make 124 appearances for the club, scoring on 13 occasions and registering 21 assists.

Howe described Saint-Maximin’s sale as a necessary one this summer in order for the club to satisfy Financial Fair Play, but that didn’t stop The Magpies boss heaping praise on the French winger following his departure.

“What a talent, an incredible player,” Howe told Sky Sports. “Very unpredictable in the sense that when he’s playing there’s an air of excitement when he gets the ball because you don’t know quite what’s going to happen next.

“He has the ability to beat, four, five people in one move and I think when you look back at the history of what he’s done for Newcastle, he’s been incredible because I think during the dark times he was a beacon of light really at times where he offered hope for supporters and everyone connected with the club.

“He’s going to be a big miss, I think he was popular in the dressing room, very popular with the supporters and I had a really good relationship with him as well.”