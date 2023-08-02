As reported last month, Newcastle have been in negotiations with the England Under-16 international and an agreement has been reached to see the right-back join the club. The 16-year-old is highly rated by Wolves and featured regularly for the club’s Under-18s side last season, scoring twice in 15 league appearances.

Wolves head of player development Darren Ryan told the club website: “Every time I watch [Shahar] playing for England he looks comfortable within the environment.

“We know how good he is technically and yes there are things he needs to improve on, but the more camps he’s on and the more call-ups he’s getting, the more comfortable he’s looking.

“His performances are really consistent with the under-18s and he’s getting opportunities now to train with the 21s on the school release days. It’s great to go and see him in that environment with some of the best players in the country.

“He’s been picked on a lot of recent camps because he’s very consistent. He’s performing for us and that’s being seen by the staff and coaches.”

Shahar is set to join up with Newcastle’s Under-18s side for the 2023-24 season. He will follow the recent academy arrivals of Michael Mills from Port Vale and Sam Alabi from Oldham Athletic.