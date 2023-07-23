News you can trust since 1849
‘Agreement reached’ - £30m Newcastle United transfer set to be confirmed with medical under way

Allan Saint-Maximin is set to have his departure from Newcastle United confirmed after reaching an agreement with Saudi Pro League side Al Ahli.

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr
Published 23rd Jul 2023, 20:28 BST- 2 min read

Saint-Maximin has reportedly completed the first part of his medical with Al Ahli and has verbally agreed a three-year contract which is set to be signed. The winger’s departure follows Harvey Barnes’ arrival at Newcastle from Leicester City for a reported £38million.

Saint-Maximin did not travel to United’s pre-season friendly at Rangers and was left out of the squad for the Premier League Summer Series in the United States as a result of the transfer interest.

And transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has issued an ‘here we go’ update on the winger.

Allan Saint-Maximin to Al Ahli, here we go! Verbal agreement reached,” Romano tweeted. “First part of medical tests passed too #AlAhli All parties waiting to check documents before getting deal done/sealed. Contract until 2026 to be signed soon. Mendy, Firmino, Mahrez, ASM Al Ahli.”

Saint-Maximin will become the fourth Premier League player to join Al Ahli so far this summer after Edouard Mendy from Chelsea, Roberto Firmino following his release from Liverpool and Riyad Mahrez from Manchester City.

Both Newcastle and Al Ahli are majority owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund. And Magpies head coach Eddie Howe claims the imminent £30million transfer of Saint-Maximin is ‘above board’ following scrutiny from rival Premier League clubs.

“We are governed by the same rules that every other Premier League club is - we will, I’m sure, fit every criteria needed to make sure the deal is above board,” Howe said in a press conference.

“It will be no different to any other club selling a player that they have. We have a value on his head and that value was met. I’m sure it will satisfy the Premier League rules, whoever looks at that deal.”

Saint-Maximin’s departure will end the Frenchman’s four-year association with the club that has seen him make 124 appearances and score 13 goals. The Magpies will almost double the £16million transfer fee they paid to Nice for the player back in 2019.

