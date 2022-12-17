Allan Saint-Maximin reveals Newcastle United ‘chats’ with Marcus Thuram

Thuram, out of contract at Borussia Monchengladbach at the end of the season, is a close friend of Saint-Maximin.

And Saint-Maximin, set to face Real Vallecano at St James’s Park this afternoon, speaks to France international, set to play in Sunday’s World Cup final against Argentina in Qatar, about his club.

Asked if he had spoken to Thurham about life at third-placed United, Saint-Maximin said: “Yeah, I will be honest, I have chatted with him.

“For me, he’s a great player. I’ve known this guy a long time. I’ve been playing football with him when I was very young. I know all his family. He has great parents. He’s an incredible guy.”

Saint-Maximin – who missed out on a place in France’s World Cup squad after suffering an injury early this season – is rooting for Thuram and his countrymen in Sunday’s final in Qatar.

“When I see that he’s scored maybe nine, 10 goals in Bundesliga, and he had a call-up for the French national team, and he’s in a great position to have the chance to win the World Cup, as I want my country to win … when I see that, I just think ‘wow’,” said Saint-Maximin.

France and Borussia Monchengladbacj forward Marcus Thuram is close to Newcastle United's Allan Saint-Maximin.

“I don’t feel sad (that I didn’t go to the World Cup), because I’m happy for them and for him. I missed the first World Cup, and now it’s the second one, but I didn’t have the feeling to feel bad, with really bad emotion.”

Saint-Maximin hopes to one day join Thuram in the France squad.

“I’ll just to always give my best, and I’m sure with the quality I have, one day I will be able to have the chance,” said the 25-year-old.

“I’m sure when I get my chance, I will show what I’m capable of doing.”

Newcastle United's Allan Saint-Maximin.

Thuram, son of World Cup-winning defender Lilian, could be available for £10million in next month’s transfer window ahead of the expiry of his contract at the Bundesliga club.