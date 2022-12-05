Allan Saint-Maximin sends ‘proud’ message to £10m Newcastle United target

Newcastle United winger Allan Saint-Maximin posted a message on social media following France’s progression through to the quarter-final of the World Cup in Qatar. The 2018 champions beat Poland 3-1 in their last-16 match on Sunday thanks to Olivier Giroud’s opener and a brace from Kylian Mbappe before Robert Lewandowski grabbed a consolation goal from the penalty spot.

The closing stages of the match saw Newcastle transfer target Marcus Thuram replace Giroud as France progressed through to the last-eight. And Saint-Maximin re-posted an image of Thuram playing for France in the match along with the caption: “Tellement fière c fort (so proud it’s strong).”

Allan Saint-Maximin of Newcastle United reacts during the Carabao Cup Third Round match between Newcastle United and Crystal Palace at St James' Park on November 09, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Saint-Maximin and Thuram were team-mates in youth football at Boulogne-Billancourt and also represented France together at Under-17, Under-20 and Under-21 level together.

The 25-year-old Borussia Monchengladbach forward has attracted interest from Newcastle with his contract at the Bundesliga club set to expire at the end of the 2022-23 season.

The French international will be allowed to leave on a cut-price deal in January or sign a pre-contract agreement to sign on a free transfer at the end of the season.

According to Tutto Juve, United will look to make a move for the Italian-born forward in January. Thuram has scored 13 goals in 17 appearances for Monchengladbach so far this campaign and the Bundesliga club appear resigned to losing the attacker.

The German club’s assistant manager Oliver Neuville told Radio Sportiva: “I think it will be difficult for him to stay at Gladbach because if he continues to score so many goals it is certain that he will have many offers in Italy or Spain or England.

“You also have to be a bit realistic. I hope he stays here at Monchengladbach, but now he has also been called up by the French national team for the World Cup.