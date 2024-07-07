Allan Saint-Maximin tipped for shock summer transfer just one year after leaving Newcastle United
Saint-Maximin was sold by the Magpies to Saudi Pro League side Al Ahli last summer for a fee in the region of £23m in a deal that was monitored intensely following the links between PIF and their ownership of each club. The Frenchman became one of a number of big names to swap the Premier League for Saudi Arabia and linked up with Roberto Firmino and Riyad Mahrez at the club.
Saint-Maximin returned four goals and ten assists in his debut campaign at Al Ahli and has now been linked with yet another summer transfer - one that could see him join Jose Mourinho at Fenerbahce. According to reports from Turkey, Fenerbahce are ‘monitoring’ Saint-Maximin ahead of a potential move for him this summer.
Mourinho, who was named as new Fenerbahce manager last month, will be hopeful of guiding his new team to a Turkish Super Lig. title, an honour they missed out on last season despite collecting 99 points from their 38 league games. He will also be aiming to qualify for the Champions League with Fenerbahce set to start their journey in the second qualifying round.
Saint-Maximin helped Newcastle qualify for the Champions League during his final season at St James’ Park but departed before being able to represent the Magpies in that competition. Saint-Maximin registered just one goal in his final season on Tyneside, with that coming against Wolves in August 2022.
