Ex-Newcastle United and West Ham man takes up Championship role following 12-game Belgium stint
The Clarets had been without a manager following Kompany’s move to Bayern Munich with a whole host of names being linked with the vacancy. Whilst Craig Bellamy took charge of the club on an interim basis following the Belgian’s departure and was one of those linked with the permanent role, Burnley have instead opted to move for Parker.
The 43-year-old had been out of management for over a year following a dismal spell at Belgian side Club Brugge which saw him record just two wins from 12 games in all competitions. Burnley will become Parker’s third managerial role in England having previously led both Fulham and Bournemouth to promotion from the Championship.
Speaking about his appointment at Turf Moor, Parker said: “I’m really pleased to be here. I have been speaking with Burnley for some time now which has been a positive thing as I’ve now got a real feel for the people around the club.
“To be around the training ground now you start to get that feeling again and I can’t wait to get on the training field and start work. For us to be successful this year is the most important thing. We have to win and build a team the fans and club can be proud of. This team can represent every single one of them in that aspect and that’s the aim.”
The former West Ham and Tottenham Hotspur midfielder also reportedly beat competition from Frank Lampard and former Manchester United striker Ruud Van Nistelrooy for the role.
