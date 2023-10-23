Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Frenchman was stretchered off during Al Ahli’s 3-1 Saudi Pro League win over Al Wehda. Saint-Maximin opened the scoring on the stroke of half-time before an Abdulbasit Hindi own goal drew the visitors level.

Roger Ibanez put Al Ahli back in front before Riyad Mahrez secured the points in the closing stages of the match. But right at the end of the game, Saint-Maximin left the pitch on a stretcher after going down under a challenge and grabbing just above his right ankle in pain.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Al Ahli confirmed afterwards that the 26-year-old has suffered minor ligament damage to his foot and is likely to face a spell on the sidelines.

Saint-Maximin took to Instagram after the match, posting a video of his goal along with the caption: “That’s for you guys.”

The winger has scored twice in nine appearances for Al Ahli since joining from Newcastle in the summer. Saint-Maximin made 124 appearances for The Magpies over four seasons, scoring 13 goals.

Despite leaving Tyneside over the summer, the former Newcastle No. 10 continues to speak fondly of the club and its supporters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I love [the Newcastle supporters],” he admitted following his summer transfer. “That’s life you know.

“As I always said the most important thing is the fans and the club. I’m not bigger than the club - if the club think it was the best option for them and for sure, Al-Ahli gave me a great opportunity as well.

“If both parties are happy with that and this can help Newcastle to finish in a better position or win something this season, then I will be very happy.

“For sure Newcastle supporters will always stay there [in my heart] and I always think about them because they gave me everything and without them, I would have never been given the opportunity to sign for Al-Ahli.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m a guy who never forgets and I hope they never forget what I gave to them.”