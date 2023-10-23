Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 24-year-old midfielder hasn’t featured for Newcastle since suffering a hamstring injury against Brighton & Hove Albion in May. Set-backs and a more recent Achilles injury have prevented Willock making a return into the first-team picture.

Despite returning to full training last week, Willock missed the 4-0 win over Crystal Palace on Saturday as he continues to build his fitness up. And with The Magpies facing a hectic run of matches over the next few weeks in the Champions League, Premier League and Carabao Cup, Willock’s return isn’t thought to be too far away.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The player took to Instagram to post an image of his boots after training along with the caption: “Nearly there.”

And Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe is keen to see the midfielder -who played 43 games in all competitions for his side last season - back in action.

“I want him back,” Howe admitted in his pre-match press conference. “He’s trained this week for the first time with the group but it’s probably a bit early to have him involved in the matchday squad but he’s getting closer and he’s a huge player for us.”