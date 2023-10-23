‘Huge’ Newcastle United player provides two-word injury update after being ruled out for five months
Joe Willock is close to returning from a long-term injury absence for Newcastle United.
The 24-year-old midfielder hasn’t featured for Newcastle since suffering a hamstring injury against Brighton & Hove Albion in May. Set-backs and a more recent Achilles injury have prevented Willock making a return into the first-team picture.
Despite returning to full training last week, Willock missed the 4-0 win over Crystal Palace on Saturday as he continues to build his fitness up. And with The Magpies facing a hectic run of matches over the next few weeks in the Champions League, Premier League and Carabao Cup, Willock’s return isn’t thought to be too far away.
The player took to Instagram to post an image of his boots after training along with the caption: “Nearly there.”
And Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe is keen to see the midfielder -who played 43 games in all competitions for his side last season - back in action.
“I want him back,” Howe admitted in his pre-match press conference. “He’s trained this week for the first time with the group but it’s probably a bit early to have him involved in the matchday squad but he’s getting closer and he’s a huge player for us.”
Next up for Newcastle is a home match against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League on Wednesday night (8pm kick-off). United then travel to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday (5:30pm kick-off). Next week, The Magpies face Manchester United in the Carabao Cup fourth round at Old Trafford (8:15pm kick-off) before hosting Arsenal at St James’ Park back in the Premier League the following Saturday (5:30pm kick-off).