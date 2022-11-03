The Newcastle United winger has been restricted to just 359 minutes so far this season because of injuries. However, Saint-Maximin made his comeback off the bench in last weekend’s 4-0 win over Aston Villa.

And the 25-year-old’s pushing to make a mark against Southampton on at the St Mary’s Stadium on Sunday.

Eddie Howe spoke about Saint-Maximin’s comeback before the Villa game. United’s head coach said: "Currently, Maxi’s really good, he’s in a very good place. I think the recent setback he had on his hamstring was a huge blow to him.

"But, I think, it almost reset him mentally to go ‘right, I’ve got to really look after myself – and get my recovery right’. So I think I’ve seen, this time, a real, huge steely determination in him to get back fit – and in the best physical condition possible.

"He’s been having really intense treatment – three sessions a day. Two at the training ground, one at night at home. So a real dedication to his profession and to try and get himself as quickly as possible for what is an intense period of games before the break.

"I can’t speak highly enough of how he’s attacked this stage of his rehab.”

Newcastle United's Allan Saint-Maximin waits to come on against Aston Villa.

Saint-Maximin posted a photograph of himself on Instagram with a five-word message after coming off the bench against Villa.