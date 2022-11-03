News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Allan Saint-Maximin’s five-word Newcastle United message

Allan Saint-Maximin’s hit the “reset” button – and is ready to go again.

By Miles Starforth
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

The Newcastle United winger has been restricted to just 359 minutes so far this season because of injuries. However, Saint-Maximin made his comeback off the bench in last weekend’s 4-0 win over Aston Villa.

Read More
Southampton's not-so-subtle Newcastle United dig isn't ageing well

And the 25-year-old’s pushing to make a mark against Southampton on at the St Mary’s Stadium on Sunday.

Most Popular

Eddie Howe spoke about Saint-Maximin’s comeback before the Villa game. United’s head coach said: "Currently, Maxi’s really good, he’s in a very good place. I think the recent setback he had on his hamstring was a huge blow to him.

"But, I think, it almost reset him mentally to go ‘right, I’ve got to really look after myself – and get my recovery right’. So I think I’ve seen, this time, a real, huge steely determination in him to get back fit – and in the best physical condition possible.

"He’s been having really intense treatment – three sessions a day. Two at the training ground, one at night at home. So a real dedication to his profession and to try and get himself as quickly as possible for what is an intense period of games before the break.

"I can’t speak highly enough of how he’s attacked this stage of his rehab.”

Advertisement

Hide Ad
Newcastle United's Allan Saint-Maximin waits to come on against Aston Villa.

Saint-Maximin posted a photograph of himself on Instagram with a five-word message after coming off the bench against Villa.

“So happy to be back," said Saint-Maximin, who suffered a hamstring problem after scoring a stunning goal against Wolverhampton Wanderers in late August.

Allan Saint-MaximinEddie HoweAston VillaSouthampton