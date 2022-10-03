Allan Saint-Maximin’s five-word response to what Newcastle United team-mate did at Fulham

Newcastle won the game 4-1 with Almiron finding the net twice, the first of which being a potential goal of the season contender as he volleyed Bruno Guimaraes’ lofted pass into the left corner of the goal with the outside of his left foot.

Almiron won Newcastle’s goal of the season for 2021-22 for his effort against Crystal Palace in April and could be on course to win it again although he already faces stiff competition from Saint-Maximin and his Premier League goal of the month winning volley against Wolverhampton Wanderers back in August.

The Frenchman hasn’t featured for Newcastle since netting the late equaliser at Molineux and missed the trip to Craven Cottage on Saturday due to a hamstring issue.

Almiron’s goal was such that it had BBC Newcastle co-commentator John Anderson questioning whether the Paraguayan actually meant what he did.

But Saint-Maximin, true to form, was quick to chime in on Twitter as he retweeted the goal along with the caption: “Of course he meant it [heart eyes emoji].”

Miguel Almiron of Newcastle United celebrates after scoring their sides fourth goal during the Premier League match between Fulham FC and Newcastle United at Craven Cottage on October 01, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Tom Dulat/Getty Images)

Almiron is Newcastle’s joint top goalscorer so far this season alongside Callum Wilson with three goals to his name in eight matches.

After missing the last four games, Saint-Maximin is closing in on a return for Newcastle ahead of next Saturday’s Premier League clash with Brentford at St James’s Park (3pm kick-off).