Allan Saint-Maximin's latest Newcastle United start assessed by Eddie Howe

Saint-Maximin played in last night’s 1-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers. The result stretched the gap between the club and the Premier League’s relegation zone to 10 points.

The winger – who has been working his way back to full fitness after recovering from the calf injury he suffered in February – was involved in the move which led to Chris Wood's second-half penalty, and he also had two good chances after the break.

“I’d say, with the length of time that Maxi’s been out, and training that he’s missed, he’s probably needed the two games that we’ve had,” said head coach Howe.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"There’s no lack of effort from Maxi. He gave everything for the team. I thought he maxed out physically. I think that will help him get to his best. He decides games. I think he’s got those moments in him. I thought the move for the penalty was really good.

"He had a few chances, which was pleasing to see him in goalscoring areas, which is something he’s working on with him. Despite the fact he didn’t take any of those chances, it was great to see. Positive signs for Maxi.”

Wood, signed in January for £25million, won and converted a penalty to score at St James’s Park for the first time.

And Howe feels that the 30-year-old – whose previous goal had come in last month’s 2-1 win over Southampton – has the “broad shoulders” needed to play up front for Newcastle.

Newcastle United's Allan Saint-Maximin.

“There’s a lot of pressure on his shoulders, but he struck the penalty really well,” said Howe. “That was a big, big thing for him.

“He wants that responsibility. If you come to a club like this, you need to have broad shoulders, and I think he has since he’s come in.

“I’ve spoken very, very highly of him in several different moments, and I’ve said every word honestly, and how valued he is to me and the team.

“But he needs to score – as a centre-forward here, you need to score – and so I’m really, really pleased.”