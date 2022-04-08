Bruno Guimaraes shines in Newcastle United win as Miguel Almiron's agent makes visit

A second-half penalty from Wood saw Eddie Howe’s side beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0 at St James’s Park.

The win, the club’s 250th Premier League victory at the stadium, ended a run of three successive defeats which had left Newcastle just seven points above the relegation zone before the game – and moved the team up to 14th place.

Bruno Guimaraes was the pick for United on what was his full home debut – and he left the pitch to a standing ovation.

Howe had made two changes. Guimaraes, finally, was handed a home start in place of the injured Joe Willock, while Emil Krafth replaced Javier Manquillo at right-back.

The team was welcomed back to St James’s Park after more than a month away by another stunning display from Wor Flags.

There was even a flag in the directors’ box thanks to co-owner Mehrdad Ghodoussi.

Bruno Guimaraes celebrates Chris Wood's goal.

Wolves set about quietening the crowd, and Bruno Lage had players strung out across the pitch to deny Newcastle space in their half,

United weren’t helped by the injury suffered by Ryan Fraser early in the game. Fraser limped off in the 12th minute with what looked like a hamstring problem, and was replaced by Miguel Almiron, whose agent, Daniel Campo, was at the sold-out stadium.

And it was a brilliant bit of skill from Almiron, a clever backheel, which led to Guimaraes setting up Chris Wood in front of goal. Wood swept the ball home, but the strike was ruled out for offside following a VAR check.

Newcastle, driven on by Guimaraes’ neat and tidy use of the ball, kept on attacking their visitors, but they struggled to turn their possession into clearcut chances given Wolves’ discipline and organisation, and the half ended goalless.

Allan Saint-Maximin is pulled back by Luke Cundle.

Dan Burn had United’s first shot on target in the 52nd minute, but the momentum seemingly was with Lage’s side, who had grown in confidence and repeatedly attacked down the left.

Howe didn't have too many attacking options on the bench following the early introduction of Almiron.

Almiron and Bruno Guimaraes combined to set up Allan Saint-Maximin just past the hour-mark, but the winger shot over the bar. He pulled another shot wide of goal seconds later.

It wasn’t to be Saint-Maximin’s night in front of goal, but he brilliantly started the move which led to Newcastle’s breakthrough. He set away Joelinton down the left, and the midfielder played in Wood, who was brought down by Jose Sa.

Mehrdad Ghodoussi flies the flag.

Wood stepped up and buried the resulting penalty.

Spaces opened up after the goal, and Guimaraes shot narrowly wide minutes later after a good run from Saint-Maximin.

Guimaraes left the field late in the game to a standing ovation.

NEWCASTLE UNITED: Dubravka, Krafth, Schar, Burn, Targett, Shelvey, Guimaraes, Joelinton, Fraser (Almiron, 12), Saint-Maximin (Murphy, 90), Wood. Subs not used: Darlow, Dummett, Lascelles, Ritchie, Manquillo, Gayle, Longstaff.