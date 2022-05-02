Allan Saint-Maximin’s stint as a Newcastle United striker assessed by Eddie Howe

Howe fielded Saint-Maximin through the middle – and again started Chris Wood on the bench – in Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to second-placed Liverpool.

Saint-Maximin – who hasn’t scored since January – has been trying to rediscover his best form in the past couple of months.

Asked about the winger’s performance, head coach Howe said: “I’d never necessarily comment on individuals. As an attacking force, we probably weren’t at our best.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Allan’s obviously open to that (criticism), but then again, saying that, we found it difficult to get the ball to them in dangerous areas. Maxi thrives off getting early ball to him, trying to get full-backs and centre-backs in one-v-one duels.

"I felt we could never isolate them. You have to compliment them. They do it week in, week out. Maxi worked hard and gave his best for the team. But, as an attacking force, we weren’t quite right.”

Wood had been an ever-present following his £25million January move from Burnley up to the club’s 3-0 win over Norwich City late last month.

Asked about his decision to name Wood on the bench, Howe said: “We view every game independently. We needed to be strong down the sides against Liverpool’s wide players. Chris has been fantastic, but it was an opportunity to look at something else."

Newcastle United's Allan Saint-Maximin.