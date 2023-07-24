Allan Saint-Maximin’s wordless social media reaction with £30m Newcastle United exit imminent
Allan Saint-Maximin has taken to social media once again ahead of his imminent exit from Newcastle United.
The winger is set to join Saudi Pro League side Al Ahli after Newcastle accepted a £30million offer. Saint-Maximin has agreed a three-year deal at the club which is set to be confirmed very soon.
Saint-Maximin did not travel to United’s pre-season friendly at Rangers and was left out of the squad for the Premier League Summer Series in the United States as a result of the transfer interest. Following the end of the 2022-23 season, the Frenchman took to social media with a lengthy statement declaring his career as being at a ‘turning point’.
Many who interpreted this as a goodbye message of sorts are set to be proven correct. Although Saint-Maximin usually has plenty to say on social media, he made a statement via Instagram without having to write anything.
The 26-year-old shared an image showing the Wor Flags tribute to him during a pre-match display at St James’ Park with no comment necessary. The flag was displayed ahead of Newcastle’s 1-0 win over Crystal Palace during the back end of the 2021-22 campaign.
The winger is likely to follow-up with an extended goodbye statement in the coming days, once the transfer is officially confirmed.
Saint-Maximin’s departure will end the Frenchman’s four-year association with the club that has seen him make 124 appearances and score 13 goals. The Magpies will almost double the £16million transfer fee they paid to Nice for the player back in 2019.