The winger is set to join Saudi Pro League side Al Ahli after Newcastle accepted a £30million offer. Saint-Maximin has agreed a three-year deal at the club which is set to be confirmed very soon.

Saint-Maximin did not travel to United’s pre-season friendly at Rangers and was left out of the squad for the Premier League Summer Series in the United States as a result of the transfer interest. Following the end of the 2022-23 season, the Frenchman took to social media with a lengthy statement declaring his career as being at a ‘turning point’.

Many who interpreted this as a goodbye message of sorts are set to be proven correct. Although Saint-Maximin usually has plenty to say on social media, he made a statement via Instagram without having to write anything.

The 26-year-old shared an image showing the Wor Flags tribute to him during a pre-match display at St James’ Park with no comment necessary. The flag was displayed ahead of Newcastle’s 1-0 win over Crystal Palace during the back end of the 2021-22 campaign.

Fans of Newcastle United display flags in support of Allan Saint-Maximin prior to the match with Crystal Palace at St. James Park (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

The winger is likely to follow-up with an extended goodbye statement in the coming days, once the transfer is officially confirmed.