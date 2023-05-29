The Anthony Gordon moment Everton fans will hate

Anthony Gordon’s decision to push through a transfer to Newcastle from Everton in January didn’t exactly go down well in the blue half of Liverpool. ‘One of their own’ left the club in the middle of a relegation battle for £45million to join Eddie Howe’s European challenging Magpies.

Although Gordon’s time at Newcastle so far has been limited to just four starts, he managed to net his first goal for the club, poking in Elliot Anderson’s cross from close range to give the visitors the lead.

Throughout the afternoon, the 3,000 travelling Newcastle fans sang Gordon’s name to the tune of ABBA’s Voulez-Vous.

“An-tho-ny! Gordon. Running down the wing. Gordon. Hear the Geordies sing! Gordon. We’re all going to Madrid!”

The new chant was heard and appreciated by Gordon as he took to Twitter to state: “I’m loving the new song.”

His tweet was accompanied by a picture showing him kissing the Newcastle badge. An image that will most likely leave a bitter taste in the mouth of Everton supporters - many of whom were busy invading the pitch after confirming Premier League survival for a second successive season.

Gordon still paid respect to Everton’s efforts in staying up as he wrote: “Well done to everyone involved at Everton.”

A record breaking day for Newcastle United

The 1-1 draw on a sunny afternoon at Stamford Bridge was a pleasant way to round off what has been a sensational season for Newcastle United.

In addition to Lewis Miley coming off the bench and becoming Newcastle’s youngest ever Premier League player, the 17-year-old was also a crossbar away from becoming the club’s youngest Premier League goalscorer too.

The 1-1 draw also confirmed Newcastle as having the joint best defensive record in the Premier League with 33 goals conceded in 38 matches. Newcastle’s best ever defensive record over a top flight season.

The 33 goals conceded is tied with the 1904-05 title winning side - but they played four fewer matches.

Alongside having the joint-best defensive record in the division, Eddie Howe’s side also lost only five league matches all season. Again, the joint best in the Premier League with champions Manchester City.

And, you guessed it, five defeats is also a club record for the fewest over a top flight season. It was most certainly one to remember.

Allan Saint-Maximin’s wordless statement

There were several potential goodbyes on Sunday afternoon at Stamford Bridge for Newcastle too with the likes of Jamal Lewis coming on for the final moments with his future at the club very much uncertain. Mark Gillespie, Loris Karius and Paul Dummett are all out of contract in the summer although the latter is in talks to sign a new deal.

Goalkeeper Martin Dubravka is also facing an uncertain future after falling down the pecking order due to Nick Pope’s arrival. The Slovakian shot-stopper may have ended his Newcastle career on a high with several important saves at Stamford Bridge, if he is indeed to leave this summer.

But one player there are question marks over is Allan Saint-Maximin. The winger has been subject of transfer interest in each of the last two windows but has remained at Newcastle.

And on the eve of the match, the 26-year-old posted a cryptic social media message stating (in French): “Never forget who was there when no one else was.

“Time passes, memories fade, feelings change, people leave us, but the heart never forgets. Making history.”

And after the match at Stamford Bridge, Saint-Maximin could be seen standing alone in front of the Newcastle supporters patting his chest and the club crest on his shirt. Whether this was a goodbye or not remains to be seen.

Bruno Guimaraes’ ‘rest’ may have to wait

Newcastle midfielder Bruno Guimaraes admitted he was looking forward to a rest after sustaining a number of niggly injuries to his ankles over the course of the season.

“It’s been a difficult season for me, too many injuries,” he said ahead of the trip to Chelsea. “Many things this year, the World Cup, becoming a father so what an achievement for me, for my family and I’m just happy to finish the season healthy.”

But the Brazilian didn’t quite end the season completely healthy as he took yet another knock to his ankle during the match. The 25-year-old’s ankle was wrapped in ice afterwards, though it won’t be enough to keep him out of the upcoming international matches.

After missing out on the Brazil national squad during the March friendlies, Guimaraes is back involved for the upcoming fixtures against Guinea and Senegal to be played in Spain and Portugal respectively next month. He will be joined by his Newcastle team-mate Joelinton (who is also battling a minor injury) for the first time on international duty.

A proud moment for the Magpies duo.

The emotion takes over Eddie Howe

Eddie Howe has been a calm and collected presence both on the touchline and with the media all season at Newcastle despite it being very much uncharted territory for the 45-year-old as a manager. Howe achieved remarkable things during his time at Bournemouth but he had never before led an assault on the top four and the Premier League’s established elite.

After securing a fourth placed finish, Champions League football and Newcastle’s best season in a generation, Howe went over with his players and staff to thank the travelling supporters for their efforts.

Initially it looked as though Howe would limit himself to a clap and wave, maybe a low-key fist pump, but the emotion of the situation seemed to take over. Howe charged towards the away end, punching the air and letting out a passionate cheer in a rare release of unprovoked emotion from the Magpies boss.