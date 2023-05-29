Newcastle have been monitoring Barnes along with his Leicester team-mate James Maddison this season. Following Leicester’s relegation from the Premier League, both players are likely to leave this summer.

Despite The Foxes’ difficult season, Barnes finished as the club’s top scorer with 13 Premier League goals in 34 appearances. The 25-year-old was a second half substitute in Leicester’s 0-0 draw at St James’ Park which saw Newcastle secure Champions League football last Monday night.

He also scored on the final day win over West Ham United but it wasn’t enough as Everton beat Bournemouth to stay up at Leicester’s expense.

And as Eddie Howe looks to bolster his squad in preparation for playing in Europe’s elite competition, Barnes has been linked with a potential summer move.

Barnes is reportedly keen on joining Newcastle this summer with Aston Villa also linked, according to Football Insider. The winger has two years remaining on his contract at Leicester, who value him at £40million.

Newcastle are likely to try and do business with Leicester this summer regardless with Maddison remaining a top target after they had two bids rejected for him last summer. The England international has just a year remaining on his contract at the King Power Stadium and has no intention of extending his stay following Leicester’s relegation to the Championship.