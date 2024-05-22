‘Almost there’ - Fabrizio Romano drops major double Newcastle United transfer hint
Newcastle United’s pursuit of Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo and Bournemouth’s Lloyd Kelly is ‘advancing’ according to Fabrizio Romano. Both players are expected to leave their respective clubs as a free agent this summer and the Magpies have been heavily-linked with moves for both players as cheap ways to strengthen their defensive options.
The pair made a combined 43 Premier League appearances this season and would add top-flight experience to Newcastle’s defence - whilst also costing zero in transfer fees and helping against the Profit and Sustainability Rules set out by the Premier League. In a post on X, Romano updated supporters about Newcastle’s pursuit of Kelly and Adarabioyo, writing: ‘Newcastle keep advancing to sign both Lloyd Kelly and Tosin Adarabioyo as free agents, almost there.’
That was a quote tweet in response to a post he had written on 13 May which read: ‘Newcastle are planning to sign Lloyd Kelly regardless of timing for new director to join the club — as priority target already approved by Eddie Howe. Howe also wants Tosin Adarabioyo and #NUFC are optimistic to get both deals done early in the summer window.’
If Newcastle United are able to get deals for Adarabioyo and Kelly over the line, then that will free up funds for them to strengthen other areas of their squad throughout the summer transfer window. Unlike the January transfer window where the Magpies signed just Alfie Harrison from Manchester City, they are expected to be a lot more active in this transfer window.
