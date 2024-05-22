‘Almost there’ - Fabrizio Romano drops major double Newcastle United transfer hint

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United transfers: Fabrizio Romano has provided a big update on two players that have been linked with moves to St James’ Park.

Newcastle United’s pursuit of Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo and Bournemouth’s Lloyd Kelly is ‘advancing’ according to Fabrizio Romano. Both players are expected to leave their respective clubs as a free agent this summer and the Magpies have been heavily-linked with moves for both players as cheap ways to strengthen their defensive options.

The pair made a combined 43 Premier League appearances this season and would add top-flight experience to Newcastle’s defence - whilst also costing zero in transfer fees and helping against the Profit and Sustainability Rules set out by the Premier League. In a post on X, Romano updated supporters about Newcastle’s pursuit of Kelly and Adarabioyo, writing: ‘Newcastle keep advancing to sign both Lloyd Kelly and Tosin Adarabioyo as free agents, almost there.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That was a quote tweet in response to a post he had written on 13 May which read: ‘Newcastle are planning to sign Lloyd Kelly regardless of timing for new director to join the club — as priority target already approved by Eddie Howe. Howe also wants Tosin Adarabioyo and #NUFC are optimistic to get both deals done early in the summer window.’