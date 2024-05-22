Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bruno Guimaraes has issued a heartfelt message to Newcastle United supporters following an eventful 2023-24 season.

Bruno Guimaraes believes Newcastle United ‘deserved better luck’ during the 2023-24 season.

The Magpies suffered numerous injury issues during the season and were knocked out of the Champions League group stage after a controversial penalty decision at Paris Saint-Germain. They were also knocked out of the Carabao Cup at the quarter-final stages on penalties following a last-minute equaliser by Chelsea.

Newcastle still ended the season with 20 points from their final 10 games to secure a seventh-placed finish in the Premier League. That will only be enough to secure Conference League qualification if Manchester City win the FA Cup over Manchester United on Saturday.

Guimaraes missed just one match for Newcastle during the campaign due to a yellow card suspension. He also impressively went 11 games without receiving a booking that would have handed him a two-match suspension.

Reflecting on the season, Guimaraes posted on X: “We've reached the end of another season, and I couldn't let it pass without thanking our fans and sharing my thoughts on everything we've been through this year.

“It has been a huge mix of emotions, but I'm certain that I gave my best at all times, as did the entire team. It was a season full of injuries, and I'm sure we could have done much more if we had been at full strength. Even so, I think we achieved a lot with the little we had this year.

“Personally, it was a great pleasure to be present in 50 out of 51 games this year. I was the player who covered the most kilometres in the Premier League. Taking the club back to the Champions League after 20 years is something we will never forget, and I'm sure we deserved better luck. “This is yet another season that will stay in our memories and serve as an example for the ones to come! Thank you, Jesus, for all the blessings and opportunities.”