Amanada Staveley reveals Newcastle United's next move after VAR blunder

And co-owner Staveley was asked about the latest refereeing incident when she attended Newcastle United Women’s 4-3 home defeat to Hull City yesterday.

“I had a sleepless night, we should have won,” Staveley told Tyneside Life. “I hated the VAR decision. Obviously, that’s something we’re dealing with, and it seems to be a consistent theme of the last few games.

"We are dealing with that, and we’re talking to officials, and trying to get something that we think will work going forward.”

Meanwhile, referees’ body PGMOL has effectively admitted the respective VAR decisions to disallow goals at Chelsea and Newcastle were wrong – and promised to “fully co-operate” with a Premier League review of the incidents.

The Professional Game Match Officials’ Board took the rare step of “acknowledging” the specific controversies in a statement yesterday, and accepted the Premier League’s request for an additional investigation.

Newcastle United co-owner Amanda Staveley.

PGMOL said in a statement: “PGMOL acknowledge the incidents to disallow the goals in the Chelsea v West Ham and Newcastle v Crystal Palace fixtures.