Amanada Staveley reveals Newcastle United's next move after VAR blunder
Amanda Staveley has given her view on the VAR decision which cost Newcastle United a win over Crystal Palace.
Eddie Howe’s team had a goal wrongly disallowed following a VAR check in Saturday’s goalless draw against Crystal Palace. The decision followed a controversial 98th-minute winner for Liverpool at Anfield last Wednesday night.
And co-owner Staveley was asked about the latest refereeing incident when she attended Newcastle United Women’s 4-3 home defeat to Hull City yesterday.
“I had a sleepless night, we should have won,” Staveley told Tyneside Life. “I hated the VAR decision. Obviously, that’s something we’re dealing with, and it seems to be a consistent theme of the last few games.
"We are dealing with that, and we’re talking to officials, and trying to get something that we think will work going forward.”
Meanwhile, referees’ body PGMOL has effectively admitted the respective VAR decisions to disallow goals at Chelsea and Newcastle were wrong – and promised to “fully co-operate” with a Premier League review of the incidents.
The Professional Game Match Officials’ Board took the rare step of “acknowledging” the specific controversies in a statement yesterday, and accepted the Premier League’s request for an additional investigation.
PGMOL said in a statement: “PGMOL acknowledge the incidents to disallow the goals in the Chelsea v West Ham and Newcastle v Crystal Palace fixtures.
“We will fully co-operate and collaborate with the Premier League and their request to review these two particular incidents, using the outcome as part of the ongoing assessment of weekly performances and the development of our match officials going forward.”