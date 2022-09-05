Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anderson made a bright, 20-minute cameo in Newcastle United’s goalless draw against Patrick Vieira’s side on Saturday.

The 19-year-old – who Howe last week said was “pushing for his first Premier League start – replaced Ryan Fraser with Howe’s team needing fresh ideas in the final third of the pitch.

Howe fielded Anderson on the left side of his attack, and United’s head coach was impressed with his contribution in and around the box.

“I thought he was very bright,” said Howe. “I brought him on on the left – I thought our midfield three were doing well at that moment in the game, I didn't want to disrupt their rhythm. I thought we had control of the game.

“Sometimes if you make a change to an area that's functioning well, you have have a negative effect so put him wide. But it's an area that he can play, and play very well, and certainly his chopping and turning in the box was very impressive.

"He put a couple of lovely balls in with his left foot, which we probably should have done better with, so I'm very pleased with Elliot.

Newcastle United midfielder Elliot Anderson.

“Again, he comes on, home game, pressure on him and he wants the ball in every moment, and that's a big positive to take.”