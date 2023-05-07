Kacie Elson gave Newcastle the lead in the first half before Katie Barker made it 2-0 in the closing stages to confirm promotion to Women’s National League Northern Premier Division ahead of local rivals Durham Cestria.

Durham once led The Lady Magpies by seven points but a fine run of form from Becky Langley’s side saw them achieve promotion after missing out narrowly last season. Newcastle Women officially became part of Newcastle United last summer, adopting a part-time model and have now played three games at St James’ Park, including twice this season.

Newcastle co-owner Amanda Staveley is passionate about the progress of the club’s women’s side having previously pledged to bring the side into the ‘heart’ of the club in a bid to get the side to the Women’s Super League in the years to come. Staveley has also issued rallying calls to the Newcastle Women’s players, stressing her pride in their achievements this season.

Sunday’s win was a first major step for the side as they prepare to play in the third tier of women’s football in England next season - undoubtedly eyeing back to back promotions.

