Jamaal Lascelles has spoken about the injury which has ended his campaign early.

Eddie Howe revealed last weekend that Newcastle United's captain was set to miss the club's remaining Premier League games.

And Lascelles has issued an update in the programme for this afternoon's home game against Arsenal.

"Unfortunately, since I last wrote for the programme, I've picked up a calf problem which will probably see me out for five or six weeks," said Lascelles. "But I'll still be at every game, supporting the boys.

"It's a real shame, but I'm confident I'll have a speedy recovery

"I'm able to walk just fine. I'm doing the bikes at the moment, and I think I'll be able to ramp things up pretty quickly. I just have to keep a sense of perspective - it's part and parcel of the game. And, injury-wise, things haven't been too bad for me of late.