Amanda Staveley gets swift Government response to call for Newcastle United takeover transparency

Culture secretary Oliver Dowden.

Amanda Staveley – who led the consortium which agreed a £300million deal for Newcastle United last summer – yesterday wrote to culture secretary Oliver Dowden ahead of an arbitration hearing over the proposed takeover. The financier said: “A closely-guarded lack of transparency from those responsible for the regulation of football does not generally promote good governance.”

Staveley had been referred to Dowden by MP Tracey Crouch, who is leading fan-led review of football governance.

The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport replied: “The independent fan-led review of football governance is ongoing, and continues to gather views from all corners of football. As the governing body in this instance, it is up to the Premier League to come to a conclusion as quickly as possible and with due regard to transparency."

