Former Newcastle United co-owner Amanda Staveley took to social media after the club reached a second Carabao Cup final in three seasons.

Newcastle beat Arsenal 2-0 at St James’ Park on Wednesday night to secure a place in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, March 16. The Magpies reached the Carabao Cup final in Staveley’s first full season as Newcastle co-owner in 2023 but were beaten by Manchester United.

This time they will face holders Liverpool as they look to end a 70-year wait for a domestic trophy. And Staveley dropped a hint that she could be making the trip to Wembley next month after taking to Instagram to react to the win.

“An outstanding performance by this incredible team,” she wrote. “It’s wonderful to watch with joy and pride as a fan and I can’t wait for Wembley 🖤🤍 #howaythelads.”

Staveley and her husband Mehrdad Ghodoussi stepped down as Newcastle co-owners in July. The pair played a key role in brokering the £300million takeover of Newcastle by the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund back in October 2021.

Amanda Staveley’s vow after Carabao Cup final defeat in 2023

After the 2-0 defeat to Manchester United in the 2023 Carabao Cup final, Staveley went on talkSPORT to deliver a determined message that success would come to Newcastle.

“I was so proud of all of the fans,” she said. “Everybody. I was crying, my son was crying, we’re all crying. But it was amazing, at 2-0 down, we had flags going. The passion from everyone, they’ve all taken us on this journey.

“We will win the Carabao Cup. We will win the FA Cup. We will win the Champions League. We will win the Premier League.

“This is all about the amazing fans who have taken us on this amazing journey. We’re just honoured and humbled. We feel very privileged to run Newcastle.”

Amanda Staveley linked with a return to football

Since leaving Newcastle, Staveley’s interest in football has remained and she has since been linked with investing in another club. Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly been a club of interest after Staveley was spotted multiple times at the stadium.

“Very sadly, we have to move on to other projects and that might involve us taking a stake in another club or buying another club and that’s difficult,” Staveley told The Athletic after leaving Newcastle. “But it’s possible.”

Ghodoussi has also been spotted watching Chelsea in the director’s box at Stamford Bridge this season alongside Chelsea co-owner Behdad Eghbali and sporting directors Paul Winstanley and Larence Stewart.

Staveley is set to be appointed in an ‘advisory role’ at the Saudi Arabian Football Federation linked to the 2034 World Cup in Saudi Arabia. The former Newcastle co-owner is set to be used as a ‘sounding board’ as world football prepares for a second Winter World Cup in the Middle East.