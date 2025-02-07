Newcastle United defender Sven Botman has been ruled out for Saturday’s FA Cup clash at Birmingham City with a knee injury.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Botman was withdrawn in the closing stages of the 2-0 Carabao Cup semi-final win over Arsenal at St James’ Park on Wednesday night. After the match, head coach Eddie Howe confirmed it was due to a knee issue.

It comes after the Dutch defender was ruled out for 10 months with an ACL injury and only returned to fitness at the start of 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He's such an important player,” Howe told The Gazette. “Still coming back to his best feeling, and rhythm after a long-term injury but we certainly respect his qualities.”

While Botman has avoided another serious knee injury, it will be enough to keep him out of the upcoming fourth-round clash against Birmingham at St Andrew’s (5:45pm kick-off). After the best part of a year out, any further knee problems will be the last thing Botman wants to hear as he looks to get a regular run of matches in the side - but the issue has been played down by Howe as just ‘a knock’.

“I don’t think he’ll be available for this weekend,” Howe said on Botman. “He’s taken a knock to his knee. It’s the opposite knee to the ACL injury.

“I don’t believe it’s a serious injury but it’ll be enough to keep him out for the Birmingham game and then we’ll assess him next week before we head into our next league game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United injury list

In addition to Botman, Newcastle also have Joelinton unavailable due to a knee injury while Jamaal Lascelles is entering the final stages of his long-term recovery from an ACL injury picked up in March 2023. Callum Wilson is back available after returning off the bench against Arsenal after eight weeks out with a hamstring issue.

Harvey Barnes picked up a thigh injury in the 3-1 FA Cup third round win against Bromley last month, ruling him out for around five weeks in total. As a result, the match is likely to come too soon for the winger as Howe contemplates changes to his side.

“Yeah, I think we'll have to [make changes],” Howe said. “I think mentally, physically, it'll be difficult to ask for the same players to go again and give the same energy that they did to the game on Wednesday.

“So, yes, we don't have, as I said many times, we don't have a huge squad in terms of depth, especially with a couple of injuries that we've picked up with Sven missing and Joelinton out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But we try and pick a team that we think is strong enough to win. We give opportunities to other players, but they need to take their opportunity because with the strength that we have in terms of fighting for our starting 11, any chance that anyone gets, they have to take.”

Howe hinted Nick Pope could be in line for his first start in goal since returning from injury while midfielders such as Lewis Miley, Sean Longstaff and Joe Willock could also get a start. Will Osula and Wilson are in contention to lead the line with key players such as Alexander Isak, Bruno Guimaraes, Sandro Tonali and Anthony Gordon likely to have their minutes limited over the weekend.

Your next Newcastle United read: Newcastle United player ratings v Arsenal: 'Phenomenal' 9/10 as Antnony Gordon sends Magpies to Wembley