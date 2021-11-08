Dubravka has revealed that Staveley promised investment in the club’s dated training ground – and “reinforcements” in January’s transfer window.

“The new management came to see us, and expressed their great support,” Dubravka told sport.sk.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Martin Dubravka.

“They outlined some short-term plans to us, and I can tell you that they are planning to rebuild the training centre, which is the first goal so far. Of course, some reinforcements should come in January.

“It was positive for me that they came to us, and said plainly how things were. They wanted to bring in a new coach, and I think this should be an announced change in the coming days.

“It’s positive for me that they communicate with us every day, and they are also often in the training centre.

“Some negotiations have probably already taken place (with Eddie Howe), as he also appeared at the last match, but I do not know anything more.

Eddie Howe and Amanda Staveley at the Amex Stadium on Saturday.

“I would like the situation to be resolved, to let us know with what style and philosophy the new coach will want to present himself, so that we can concentrate only on football.”

Eddie Howe – who watched Saturday’s 1-1 draw against Brighton and Hove Albion with Staveley – is set to be announced as the club’s new head coach.

“I see Eddie Howe positively, because I had the opportunity to play several matches against Bournemouth,” said Dubravka. “It was not at all easy to play against him, which is good if such a change were to take place.

“He is a modern type of coach, and Bournemouth, a relatively smaller club, was not only able to get into the Premier League, but also stay there for a long time with a low budget, which is also a certain indicator."

Dubravka, back fit following summer foot surgery, is focused on winning his place back. The 32-year-old said: “I believe that in the future I will be part of the ‘new’ Newcastle, which has great goals and ambitions.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.