Newcastle United’s ownership is set for a change with Amanda Staveley and Mehrdad Ghodoussi stepping away from the club.

Staveley Cantervale Holdings acquired a 10% stake in Newcastle following the club’s takeover in 2021 with Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund taking an 80% stake and Jamie Reuben’s RB Sports & Media the remaining 10%. Staveley’s stake was later reduced to 6% and then 5.7% with Reuben’s share increasing to 14.3%.

According to various reports, Staveley and her husband Ghodoussi will sell their remaining stake in the club to one or both of PIF and RB Sports & Media with a club statement expected.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Despite her minority stake, Staveley has been a key figure behind the scenes at Newcastle and has been responsible for the running of the club alongside Ghodoussi. She was the catalyst behind the takeover process and also recently played a role in securing midfielder Joelinton to a new four-year deal following prolonged contract discussions.

The sale of the remaining stake in the club will bring the pair’s official involvement at St James’ Park to an end. The takeover has had a transformative impact at Newcastle since 2021 with the club climbing out of the relegation zone and into the Champions League in less than two years.

Despite missing out on European football last season, the club finished seventh in the table and will be looking to improve this coming season.

Staveley’s reported intent to sell her stake comes after the club’s latest accounts confirmed that £1.2million had been loaned to the 51-year-old. A £600,000 interest-free loan was made in November 2022 for legal fees which remained outstanding at the end of June 2023. A further £659,056 was then loaned on 31 August 2023.