Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United are reportedly interested in Lille striker Jonathan David.

The Magpies have shortlisted the Canada international as a potential striker option as Eddie Howe looks to bolster his front line. Both Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson have been subject to transfer interest so far this summer.

While the club are determined to keep hold of Isak, they will consider offers for Wilson this transfer window.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In addition to David, Newcastle have also registered an interest in Dominic Calvert-Lewin but have so far been unable to settle on a fee with Everton.

Like Calvert-Lewin, David is into the final 12 months of his current contract, leaving Lille with a decision to make regarding his future. If the Ligue 1 side are unable to agree a new deal for the 24-year-old, they may look to sell him this summer in order to avoid losing him on a free transfer in 2025.

Any signing would likely be dependent on Wilson’s departure. The 32-year-old is understood to be open to new opportunities this summer while Howe is keen to keep him at St James’ Park.

According to transfer expert Ben Jacobs, United have added David to their list of striker options this summer. Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea have also been credited with an interest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David has been away with Canada at the Copa America, helping them reach the semi-final where they were knocked out by holders Argentina.

Due to his contract situation at Lille, he could be available for around £25million this summer which could prove to be excellent value for money given his scoring record in France. David has scored 84 goals in 183 matches for Lille over the last four seasons, including 26 goals in 47 appearances in all competitions during the 2023-24 campaign.

After scoring 13 goals in his first season in Ligue 1, he has since scored 15, 24 and 19 league goals respectively in the campaigns that followed.

And the 24-year-old is open to a new challenge this summer having publicly admitted he could leave on his Strikers Corner Podcast with Cyle Larin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There’s always a lot of noise. But I’m still here. I’m still at Lille,” he said. “From there [after the Copa America], we’ll see if I end up going back to Lille for pre-season, or if I’m somewhere else, I don’t know.

“Things are obviously moving slow. I think things are going at the right pace.

“Obviously, I think everyone sees there’s a lot of clubs interested. Right now I’m still waiting for an offer to be put on the table to Lille.

“Then after, I’ll have to make a choice and make the right choice, whether it’s to leave, or to stay or what team do I pick, really.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad