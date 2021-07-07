Amanda Staveley opens up on her exciting plans for Newcastle United

Fifteen months after first agreeing to buy the club from Mike Ashley, Staveley’s PCP Partners, the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia and the Reuben brothers are yet to gain the keys to St James’s Park.

That is because the Premier League (EPL) refused to pass the consortium through its owners’ and directors’, where Staveley insisted all questions were answered.

Ashley and Newcastle have since taken legal action against the EPL, with arbitration set to take place later this month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Amanda Staveley.

If a successful legal challenge results in the takeover being approved, Staveley and co are ready to invest heavily into the Magpies and the region.

She told ITV Tyne Tees: “I believed wholeheartedly then, and I do now, that the right investor and only investor for Newcastle alongside the Reubens are the Public Investment Fund.

"They’re tenacious, (got) deep pockets and committed.

“We’re going to invest heavily into not only players but the academy, the grounds, the infrastructure and the surrounding areas.

"Every single part of the club will be looked at and developed. We will make sure the fans are a part of the decisions we make.”

On the arbitration process, which she has pleaded is made public, Staveley added: "I can’t talk about the actual arbitration process as I’m not privy to it but I can tell you all of the questions the Premier League presented to us were absolutely answered in an incredibly quick and timely manner.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.