Amanda Staveley outlines her exciting short and long-term plans for Newcastle United

Staveley, through her company PCP Partners, brokered the £300million+ takeover, which ended Mike Ashley’s disastrous 14-year spell as owner.

The Yorkshire-born businesswoman and the Reuben brothers have taken a 10% stake in the club, with the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia gaining 80%.

Much has been made about PIF’s estimated wealth of £320bn, but Staveley insists the process requires time and patience.

Amanda Staveley is now a director at Newcastle United. (Photo credit: PA)

Staveley has vowed to invest at all levels and outlined a fresh and exciting ambition – that being to win the Premier League title.

She told Sky Sports: "We don't want to over-promise because I’ve seen a lot of people come into clubs and say ‘we’re going to do this’.

"Generally, we want to invest in every area of this club at every level.

"We know it's at the heart of the community. It's so touching to be able to talk about this openly.

"We're proud to be part of the Premier League. It's an incredibly competitive league which we love. Premier League football is the best in the world.

"Newcastle United is the best team in the world and we want to win trophies, be top of the Premier League and in Europe.

"But to get trophies, it needs investment, patience, time. We want everybody to work with us and build to the club where it needs to be.

“We want Newcastle United to be top of the Premier League. It deserves to be. It'll take time, but it'll get there."

Staveley has told fans not to expect an initial squad overhaul.

Newcastle sit 19th in the top-flight table without a win from their opening seven games.

Staveley added: "Obviously we've just come here, we've got a great squad, we're really proud. I had a great chat with Jamaal (Lascelles) and we're really excited about strengthening the squad.

"But we have to work within Financial Fair Play and make sure this is done over a longer-term.

"You can be assured we want to invest at every level and we obviously want to get the best club we possibly can.

"Everyone talks about big names, but actually what you need is a team that works together, that's just as important."

