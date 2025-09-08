Former Newcastle United co-owner Amanda Staveley has been linked with a takeover bid for Tottenham Hotspur.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Amanda Staveley has clarified her interest in bidding for Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur after chairman Daniel Levy’s surprise departure.

Staveley was a key figure in Newcastle United’s 2021 takeover led by the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund. Her role in the takeover saw her handed a 10% ownership stake in Newcastle which was later reduced before she officially left the club in July 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shortly after her departure from Newcastle, Staveley emerged at Tottenham Hotspur matches and events and was linked with a potential takeover of the club. Levy’s surprise exit after 25 years as chairman has only fuelled takeover speculation.

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

Tottenham Hotspur respond to takeover speculation

Spurs have claimed that its majority shareholder, ENIC, has received and rejected two expressions of interest in its stake in the club. One came from Amanda Staveley’s PCP International, and another from a consortium led by Roger Kennedy and Wing Fai-Ng.

The Spurs board insist the club is not for sale and ENIC, who own an 86.58% majority share, are not interested in selling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A statement read: “ENIC Sports & Developments Holdings Ltd has received and unequivocally rejected, separate preliminary expressions of interest in relation to proposals to acquire the entire issued, and to be issued, share capital of ENIC”.

The statement added: “The board of the club and ENIC confirm that Tottenham Hotspur is not for sale and ENIC has no intention to accept any such offer to acquire its interest in the club.”

A Sky report added that the interested parties have until 5pm on October 5 to either announce a firm intention to make an offer or formally withdraw their interest.

Amanda Staveley statement

On Monday, Staveley’s PCP International issued a short statement confirming its interest in Tottenham Hotspur before stating: “It does not intend to make an offer for Tottenham.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Takeover rules mean the company cannot return with an offer for the Premier League club in the next six months.

It follows discussions with the UK takeover watchdog. Spurs’ ownership is subject to the UK Takeover Code, which is governed by the Takeover Panel.

Spurs have been valued in excess of £3.5billion, more than 10 times what Newcastle were purchased for back in 2021. Since then The Magpies’ value has increased considerably with success on the pitch, an improved squad and upgraded training facilities.

A statement released by Spurs last week referenced the impact of Levy’s tenure at the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It said: "Tottenham Hotspur has been transformed over the last quarter of a century.

"It has played in European competitions in the last 18 of 20 seasons, becoming one of the world's most recognised football clubs, consistently investing in its academy, players and facilities, including a new, world-class stadium and state-of-the-art training centre."

Amanda Staveley on NUFC

Despite leaving Newcastle over a year ago, Staveley has continued to publicly demonstrate her support for the club.

She was in attendance at Wembley Stadium with her husband, Mehrdad Ghodoussi, and son, Alexander, as Newcastle ended a 70-year domestic trophy drought to win the Carabao Cup with a 2-1 win over Liverpool.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We're just so proud of everybody,” Staveley said ahead of the final. “And we're so excited also for the fans to have this because it's the most incredible day.

“I do feel a bit like a mum, a very proud mum. So I'll be very nervous. And I just, I don't want to embarrass myself. I did last [final v Manchester United], I cried a lot. But it's the most remarkable privilege for me to be there with the fans. So I'm looking forward to celebrating as a fan.”