Newcastle United are set to submit their official squad list to the Premier League following the conclusion of the summer transfer window.

Newcastle’s squad has seen the biggest turnover of players since promotion back to the Premier League in 2017.

Anthony Elanga, Aaron Ramsdale, Malick Thiaw, Jacob Ramsey, Nick Woltemade and Yoane Wissa have all joined the club while the departures of Callum Wilson, Jamal Lewis, Isaac Hayden, Lloyd Kelly, Sean Longstaff, Martin Dubravka and Alexander Isak have all been confirmed.

Odysseas Vlachodimos and Matt Targett have also secured loan exits this summer.

As a result, Eddie Howe must choose up to 25 senior players to be eligible to play in the Premier League for Newcastle in time for their next match against Wolverhampton Wanderers on September 13 (3pm kick-off).

Players born on or after January 1, 2004 do not need to be named in a Premier League 25-man squad and no more than 17 players who do not fill the homegrown player criteria can be included.

A ‘homegrown player’ is a player who has been registered with any FA-affiliated club for at least three seasons before their 21st birthday, irrespective of nationality. This should not be confused by the more complicated ‘club-trained’ player rule that only impacts UEFA competitions.

First-team players not included in Newcastle United’s Premier League squad

Two first-team players do not need to be named in Newcastle’s 25-man squad due to their age. They are 19-year-old Lewis Miley and 20-year-old Lewis Hall.

Under-21s players such as Alex Murphy don’t need to be included in the squad either.

William Osula didn’t need to be included in the squad last season but now does after turning 22 in the summer. The summer signings and ageing of Osula means Newcastle now have exactly 25 senior players to fit into a 25-man Premier League squad.

Of the 25, four are goalkeepers and one is 23-year-old right-back Harrison Ashby.

Ashby has not featured for Newcastle in a competitive match since joining from West Ham United in January 2023. He was made available for a loan move this summer but wasn’t able to secure one before deadline day.

The club will consider options abroad, where transfer windows are still open or else Howe will face a decision to leave one player out of his Premier League squad until the January transfer window opens.

Newcastle United’s 25-man 2025-26 Premier League squad

Here is Newcastle’s current squad as things stand:

Goalkeepers

Nick Pope, Aaron Ramsdale, John Ruddy, Mark Gillespie

Defenders

Kieran Trippier, Sven Botman, Fabian Schar, Jamaal Lascelles, Emil Krafth, Tino Livramento, Malick Thiaw, Dan Burn, Harrison Ashby

Midfielders

Joelinton, Sandro Tonali, Anthony Gordon, Harvey Barnes, Anthony Elanga, Jacob Murphy, Joe Willock, Jacob Ramsey, Bruno Guimaraes

Strikers

Yoane Wissa, Nick Woltemade, William Osula

First-team players Under-21

Lewis Hall, Lewis Miley

Homegrown players

From Newcastle’s 25-man senior squad in the Premier League, only nine do not fit the homegrown player criteria.

They are: Sven Botman, Fabian Schar, Emil Krafth, Malick Thiaw, Joelinton, Sandro Tonali, Bruno Guimaraes, Yoane Wissa and Nick Woltemade.

Foreign players who meet the homegrown player criteria for Newcastle are Anthony Elanga and William Osula.