Amanda Staveley's Newcastle United plans come to fruition with new St James's Park match confirmed
St James’s Park will host its first ever Newcastle United Women’s football match in May.
On the final day of the Women’s National League Division One North season on Sunday, May 1, Newcastle will host Barnsley Women at the iconic city centre stadium (2pm kick-off).
They currently sit top of the table, four points ahead of second placed Liverpool, who have two games in hand. The battle for promotion to England’s third tier of women’s football could go down to the wire.
The announcement to play at St James’s comes following Newcastle United co-owner Amanda Staveley’s plans to elevate the women’s team.
Speaking at an FT Live event earlier this month, she said: “I’m passionate to get the women's football really moved back into the heart of the club.”
Cash turnstiles will open from 12:30pm with tickets costing £3 for adults while under-16s and all concessions go free. Newcastle United Women season ticket holders will also gain entry without having to purchase an additional ticket.