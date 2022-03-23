Wolves without two key players for Newcastle United trip next month
Wolverhampton Wanderers will be without at least two key players when they face Newcastle United at St James’s Park next month.
United’s next home match on April 8 (8pm kick-off) will see them come up against a Wolves side still with an outside chance of securing European football come the end of the season.
But Bruno Lage's side will have to make do without key players Raul Jimanez and Ruben Neves.
Wolves have confirmed Neves suffered a medial collateral ligament injury to his knee in the 3-2 defeat against Leeds United last Friday.
The Portuguese midfielder will spend time in his home country with the Wolves physio but has been ruled out for at least a month, meaning he’ll miss the trip to St James’s Park.
Jimanez was sent off following two yellow cards during the Leeds match and has been handed a two match suspension as it is his second red card of the campaign.
The Mexican striker has netted 54 goals in 140 appearances for Wolves. While he has only found the net once in six appearances against Newcastle, he has never ended up on the losing side (two wins, four draws).
Other injury concerns for Wolves include; Nelson Semedo (hamstring), Ki-Jana Hoever (hamstring), Pedro Neto (knee) and Matija Sarkic (shoulder).
As for Newcastle, they will still be without some key players for the upcoming games. Callum Wilson (calf) and Kieran Trippier (foot) have stepped up their recovery out in Dubai but the Wolves game is likely to come too soon for them – a provisional return date of April 20 against Crystal Palace has been set.