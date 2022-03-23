United’s next home match on April 8 (8pm kick-off) will see them come up against a Wolves side still with an outside chance of securing European football come the end of the season.

But Bruno Lage's side will have to make do without key players Raul Jimanez and Ruben Neves.

Wolves have confirmed Neves suffered a medial collateral ligament injury to his knee in the 3-2 defeat against Leeds United last Friday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Daniel Podence celebrates with Ruben Neves and Raul Jimenez of Wolverhampton Wanderers after scoring their team's third goal during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Watford at Molineux on March 10, 2022 in Wolverhampton, England. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

The Portuguese midfielder will spend time in his home country with the Wolves physio but has been ruled out for at least a month, meaning he’ll miss the trip to St James’s Park.

Jimanez was sent off following two yellow cards during the Leeds match and has been handed a two match suspension as it is his second red card of the campaign.

The Mexican striker has netted 54 goals in 140 appearances for Wolves. While he has only found the net once in six appearances against Newcastle, he has never ended up on the losing side (two wins, four draws).

Other injury concerns for Wolves include; Nelson Semedo (hamstring), Ki-Jana Hoever (hamstring), Pedro Neto (knee) and Matija Sarkic (shoulder).

As for Newcastle, they will still be without some key players for the upcoming games. Callum Wilson (calf) and Kieran Trippier (foot) have stepped up their recovery out in Dubai but the Wolves game is likely to come too soon for them – a provisional return date of April 20 against Crystal Palace has been set.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.