Sunderland 0-3 Newcastle United: Amanda Staveley and the Magpies co-owners were very active on social media after the Tyne-Wear derby win.

Amanda Staveley and Mehrdad Ghodoussi, co-owners of Newcastle United, look on prior to the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between Sunderland and Newcastle United at Stadium of Light on January 06, 2024 in Sunderland, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Dan Ballard's own goal gave United a 1-0 lead at the break before Alexander Isak's second-half brace saw the visitors claim a comfortable victory over their rivals. Isak's second came from the penalty spot and was captured by Staveley and posted on social media.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

As Isak sent Anthony Patterson the wrong way, Staveley could be heard saying: "------- get in! Well done Alex."

The penalty saw Newcastle secure a famous win over their rivals and stop a slump that saw them lose seven out of eight heading into the match.

After the win, Newcastle co-owner Jamie Reuben also took to social media to post: "Delighted today for our team, supporters and OUR city!!! HWTL."

Mehrdad Ghodoussi simply posted a video of the 6,000 Newcastle fans twirling their scarves in the away end along with the caption: "Howay the lads."

