'Outstanding' - Amanda Staveley's X-rated reaction to Newcastle United derby triumph over Sunderland
Sunderland 0-3 Newcastle United: Amanda Staveley and the Magpies co-owners were very active on social media after the Tyne-Wear derby win.
Amanda Staveley praised Newcastle United's 'outstanding' 3-0 win against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.
Dan Ballard's own goal gave United a 1-0 lead at the break before Alexander Isak's second-half brace saw the visitors claim a comfortable victory over their rivals. Isak's second came from the penalty spot and was captured by Staveley and posted on social media.
As Isak sent Anthony Patterson the wrong way, Staveley could be heard saying: "------- get in! Well done Alex."
The penalty saw Newcastle secure a famous win over their rivals and stop a slump that saw them lose seven out of eight heading into the match.
After the win, Newcastle co-owner Jamie Reuben also took to social media to post: "Delighted today for our team, supporters and OUR city!!! HWTL."
Mehrdad Ghodoussi simply posted a video of the 6,000 Newcastle fans twirling their scarves in the away end along with the caption: "Howay the lads."
The result ends a run of nine games without a win against Sunderland for Newcastle, a run that previously stretched back until 2011. The Magpies now turn their attentions to Monday's FA Cup fourth round draw before preparing for a return to Premier League action against Manchester City at St James' Park next Saturday evening.