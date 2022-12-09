‘An honour’ – Newcastle United CEO issues message to mark ‘momentous milestone’

On December 9, 1892 the club in its current guise was officially formed as Newcastle East End, having absorbed the dissolved Newcastle West End, decided to rename itself as Newcastle United Football Club.

Although some locals may argue the club was formed in 1881 as that is when Newcastle East End was established, it took 11 years for Newcastle to officially become ‘United’.

Eales officially arrived as Newcastle’s CEO from Atlanta United in August and has quickly got to work on Tyneside. The 50-year-old has been with the club in Saudi Arabia this week exploring various footballing and commercial opportunities.

And to mark 130 years of history, United’s CEO addressed a message to ‘supporters’ on the club website.

It read: “Today [December 9] marks the 130th anniversary of our wonderful football club and it is an ideal moment to reflect on our history, our present and our future.

"It has been a privilege for me to learn about Newcastle United's past in such detail since my arrival, and it is an honour to be tasked by our ownership group to be the club's CEO as we reach this momentous milestone.

Newcastle United Co-Owner and Chief Executive Officer of PCP Capital Partners Amanda Staveley and Newcastle United's CEO Darren Eales look on during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Newcastle United at Molineux on August 28, 2022 in Wolverhampton, England. (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

“Since the infancy of the club, formed essentially from two clubs and officially becoming 'United' during a meeting at Bath Lane Hall on this day in 1892, life in black and white has been colourful.

“Today, we remember everyone who has contributed to our journey. That includes the many players who have proudly pulled on the shirt over 130 years and every single supporter who has backed the club at St. James' Park and from every corner of the world.

“Our fans are - and have always been - what makes this club truly special, and we hope to continue engaging with our supporters everywhere and also welcome new fans to the Newcastle United family as our journey continues.

“To mark the anniversary, we also wanted to pay tribute to the 'team behind the team'. This club has always had a loyal and dedicated group of staff, and we have captured a very special photograph of all current permanent employees, joined by coaching staff and players representing our men's, women's and Academy teams.

“It is fitting that the club is so 'United' on this day. So many people have got us to this point, and everyone will have a role to play as we move forward and strive towards achieving our ambitions.

“A very happy birthday to Newcastle United Football Club, and here's to the next 130 years.”

The hope of a brighter future at Newcastle is becoming more of a reality as the months go by with Eddie Howe’s side currently sitting third in the Premier League table as they prepare to return to competitive action after the World Cup break.

