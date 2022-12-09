News you can trust since 1849
Eddie Howe issues Newcastle United captaincy update

Jamaal Lascelles will remain Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United captain.

By Miles Starforth
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

Lascelles, handed the captaincy by Rafa Benitez in 2016, has not been a regular starter for Howe’s side so far this season. And the 29-year-old – who led Newcastle to a 5-0 win over Al Hilal in Riyadh last night – has passed the armband to Kieran Trippier when he’s not been playing.

However, Lascelles will remain Howe’s skipper. United’s head coach said: “He has been absolutely fantastic this season, and I don't say that with any hint of any other meaning.

"He drives the standards every day in training – and has been the ultimate professional. If the lads have a problem, they go to Jamaal, and if they don't go to him, they might go to Dan Burn or to Trips.

"We have a team of leaders, and that’s part of why we have been successful, because we have a really good core group of players. They help drive standards every day.”

Newcastle United captain Jamaal Lascelles.
