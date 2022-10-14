Andy Carroll shows inner Newcastle United fan with savage Steve Bruce dig after West Brom sack

Bruce was relieved of his duties as West Bromwich Albion manager after nine months with the club sitting in the Championship relegation zone after just one win from their opening 13 matches.

Carroll played under Bruce at West Brom last season and at Newcastle the two seasons prior but is currently at Reading, who are set to host The Baggies this weekend.

Although the 33-year-old claimed he was ‘sad’ to see Bruce sacked, his reasoning was rather brutal.

Andy Carroll of Newcastle United waits to be substituted on as Steve Bruce, Manager of Newcastle United looks on during the Premier League match between Leicester City and Newcastle United at The King Power Stadium on September 29, 2019 in Leicester, United Kingdom. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

"It’s always sad to see people get the sack," Carroll said via Reading Chronicle. "Especially when we were guaranteed three points at the weekend.

"It is a shame but that’s football. You don’t get the results, it’s a business at the end of the day."

Carroll then seemed to make another dig at Bruce’s work ethic as he added: “That’s why you have to keep the lads together and work hard as a manager and get the lads working hard for you. Everyone is enjoying themselves."

Still, Carroll admitted that he was surprised to see Bruce take charge of a West Brom side in the play-off places back in February, and leave them in the relegation zone.