Andy Carroll shows inner Newcastle United fan with savage Steve Bruce dig after West Brom sack
Former Newcastle United striker Andy Carroll couldn’t resist making an apparent dig at his former manager Steve Bruce following this week’s news.
Bruce was relieved of his duties as West Bromwich Albion manager after nine months with the club sitting in the Championship relegation zone after just one win from their opening 13 matches.
Carroll played under Bruce at West Brom last season and at Newcastle the two seasons prior but is currently at Reading, who are set to host The Baggies this weekend.
Although the 33-year-old claimed he was ‘sad’ to see Bruce sacked, his reasoning was rather brutal.
"It’s always sad to see people get the sack," Carroll said via Reading Chronicle. "Especially when we were guaranteed three points at the weekend.
"It is a shame but that’s football. You don’t get the results, it’s a business at the end of the day."
Carroll then seemed to make another dig at Bruce’s work ethic as he added: “That’s why you have to keep the lads together and work hard as a manager and get the lads working hard for you. Everyone is enjoying themselves."
Still, Carroll admitted that he was surprised to see Bruce take charge of a West Brom side in the play-off places back in February, and leave them in the relegation zone.
"I’m surprised," he continued. "They’ve got a great squad and a great team. It’s surprising to see them down there but it is the way football is. If they win the next three or four games they’re right back up there.”