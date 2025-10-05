Ange Postecoglou following Nottingham Forest's defeat against Newcastle United | Getty Images

Ange Postecoglou: The Nottingham Forest boss is under increasing pressure after his side fell to a 2-0 defeat against Newcastle United at St James’ Park.

Ange Postecoglou remains searching for his first win as Nottingham Forest manager after seeing his side come unstuck against Newcastle United at St James’ Park. Forest battled hard and repelled the attacking efforts of their hosts for almost an hour on Tyneside, before Bruno Guimaraes’ curling strike nudged the Magpies ahead.

When Guimaraes was brought down by Elliot Anderson in the penalty area just moments from time, any hopes of a comeback were extinguished as Nick Woltemade coolly converted from the spot. That win lifted Newcastle United into 11th place at the full-time whistle.

Forest, though, remain just one point and one place above the relegation zone. Burnley’s defeat against Aston Villa ensured that the Tricky Trees didn’t end the day in the bottom three.

Ange Postecoglou’s reaction to Newcastle United defeat

Speaking to Sky Sports after the match, Postecoglou believes that he and his team have the ability to turn their fortunes around, even if wins continue to elude them. Asked if he was surprised that his side haven’t picked up a win during his brief time as manager, Postecoglou responded: “Nothing surprises me in football.

“We have gone through this period where it is three-and-a-half weeks since I've come in and things haven't gone the way we'd have loved but it doesn't deter me. We have a couple of weeks of work with some of the lads in the international break. We will turn the fortunes around.

“It is a struggle, it is a fight there is nothing wrong with that. I could have been sat on the couch watching you guys but I prefer to be here right in the middle of it, where I can have an effect and I believe I will.”

Sunday’s defeat was the third time the Australian had tasted defeat at St James’ Park, having been on the wrong end of 4-0 and 2-1 scorelines during his time in charge of Tottenham Hotspur. On the challenges of playing Newcastle United, he added: “It is always tough coming here with the crowd behind them and the atmosphere but I felt we handled it well.

“We didn't capitalise on the opportunities we needed to take and then a couple of things went against us and you don't get the outcome you want.

“They raised the tempo in the second half. I thought we controlled the game well in the first half but we had a couple of really good moments when we had to take our chances.”

The international break now takes centre stage with club football returning in just less than a fortnight’s time. For Forest, their return to action comes on Saturday 18 October when they host Chelsea at the City Ground.

Newcastle United also return to action that day when they make the trip to the Amex Stadium to face Brighton and Hove Albion. Those matches begin a busy fixture list for both clubs with Premier League and European football to balance before the November international break.