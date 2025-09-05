Newcastle United and Sweden winger Anthony Elanga has been asked about Alexander Isak’s £130million transfer to Liverpool.

The day after completing the transfer, Isak joined up with the Sweden squad and his now former Newcastle teammates Emil Krafth and Elanga.

It comes after a summer of the striker training alone and not playing in a bid to force a move away from Newcastle, which ultimately proved successful.

Elanga joined Newcastle from Nottingham Forest early in the summer for £55million and had a week of training in Austria with Isak before the transfer saga gathered momentum.

At the time, Elanga was asked about potentially playing alongside Isak at club level having formed a successful partnership with him internationally.

But Elanga played the partnership down at the time which, in hindsight, looks like an indicator of what was to come.

“There's loads of partnerships out there,” Elanga said. “You could see obviously me and Bruno [Guimaraes], me and Sandro [Tonali], me and AG [Anthony Gordon]. There are so many different partnerships.

“It would be great, Alex and me [playing together]. The best striker in the world and someone that,not just as a player he's an amazing person as well so I can always rely on him to go for advice and whatever.

“He's always going to be there to help me so I appreciate him a lot.”

Isak’s unsavoury departure from Newcastle left a sour taste for many supporters and those connected with the club.

But the striker, who had recently released a statement declaring his intent to leave the club, issued a farewell message to Newcastle after securing his move to Liverpool.

It read: “I want to express my gratitude to my teammates, the staff, and above all, the city of Newcastle and all the amazing supporters for the three unforgettable years we shared together.

“Together, we have written history and brought the club to the place where it truly belongs. It has been an honour to be part of the journey from reaching the Champions League to winning the first trophy in over 70 years.

“Forever grateful. Thank you, Newcastle.”

While Anthony Gordon and Sven Botman took to social media to react to Isak’s transfer exit, Elanga was asked about it while on international duty with Sweden.

But the winger played down speculation of a dramatic exit or big fallout behind the scenes as he commented: “[Isak] is a Liverpool player right now. I have the chance to play with him in the national team. He had a good career at Newcastle, but right now he is a Liverpool player. Good luck to him.

“It has been chill. He had a contract with us, and right now he is with Liverpool. We all think he is a very good player. We lost a good player, but we also signed good players. Hopefully, we can look forward and focus on this season.

“It’s his choice. He chose Liverpool. Good luck to him. He is a friend to me and a fantastic footballer.

“I can play with him in the national team, and that is good as well.”

Newcastle scored 62 goals in 109 games for Newcastle, ending as the club’s top scorer in each of the last two seasons. But The Magpies have had a busy summer in terms of incomings with the signings of Elanga, Aaron Ramsdale, Malick Thiaw, Jacob Ramsey, Nick Woltemade and Yoane Wissa.